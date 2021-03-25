536,259 Shares in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Purchased by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 536,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,708,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in argenx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in argenx by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on argenx from $311.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.65.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $283.57. 8,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.07 and a 200-day moving average of $288.70. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $126.37 and a 52 week high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

