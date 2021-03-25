$521.82 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to post sales of $521.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.85 million and the highest is $559.80 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $784.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virtu Financial (VIRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.