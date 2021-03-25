5,189 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Corepath Wealth Partners LLC

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. 1,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,960. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

