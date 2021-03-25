4,821 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $120.09 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.