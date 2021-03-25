4,710 Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $277.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.66 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.45. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.82.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

