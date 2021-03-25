45,404 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Glaukos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Glaukos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

