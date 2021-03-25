$442.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $442.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.80 million. The Wendy’s reported sales of $404.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

WEN opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

