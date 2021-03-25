4,375 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 161,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after buying an additional 69,389 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.34. 71,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,394. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $147.89 and a 1-year high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

