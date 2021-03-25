4,159 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Ade LLC

Ade LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Oracle by 31.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 651,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435,990. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.