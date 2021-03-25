400,000 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,976,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $201,045,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $10,976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $38,879,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $19,208,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth $4,939,000.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

