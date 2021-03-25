3,734 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.48.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.