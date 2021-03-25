36,500 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Acquired by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 83.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.