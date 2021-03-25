355,000 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,114,000. Airbnb accounts for 1.5% of Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $6.80 on Thursday, reaching $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 113,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.88. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

