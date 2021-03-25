35,000 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Acquired by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000. Signature Bank comprises approximately 2.0% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

SBNY stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.76. The stock had a trading volume of 14,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,758. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.88. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.