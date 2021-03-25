3,300 Shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 45,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.