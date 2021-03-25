32,092 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUMN. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

