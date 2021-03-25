317 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

