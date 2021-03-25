2,980,000 Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

ARBGU stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARBGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.