$291.24 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post sales of $291.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $294.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $256.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. 1,907,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,550. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,533 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,406,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,006,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

