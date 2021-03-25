2,513 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by SevenOneSeven Capital Management

SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Garmin comprises 2.6% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,643,000 after buying an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 5,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after buying an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7,490.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,277. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $133.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.