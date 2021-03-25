2,492 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in American Water Works by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.70.

NYSE AWK opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

