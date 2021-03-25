2,207 Shares in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

