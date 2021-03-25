2,194 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
