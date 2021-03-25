2,194 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $234.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.40 and a 200-day moving average of $203.16. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $236.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.