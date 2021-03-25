20,848 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after purchasing an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.67. 32,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.72. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

