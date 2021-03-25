203,399 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 203,399 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $40,487,000. SEA makes up approximately 9.1% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in SEA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its position in SEA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 12,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,183. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

