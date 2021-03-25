1,764 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $131.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

