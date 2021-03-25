1,687 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,629,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,065,000 after buying an additional 589,686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NMI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,884,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in NMI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in NMI by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 152,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $260,818.24. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

