1,609 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

