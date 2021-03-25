1,550 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

NYSE:PSA opened at $241.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $165.01 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.65.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.