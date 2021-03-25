15,000 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Bought by Ocean Arete Ltd.

Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Yatsen accounts for about 1.0% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YSG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $3,885,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock.

YSG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,121. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

