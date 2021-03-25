1,402 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 143,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

