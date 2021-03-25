12,952 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 86,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.