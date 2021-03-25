125,000 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.21% of Seer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEER shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 920,655 shares of company stock worth $59,060,018.

Seer stock opened at $45.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.44. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

