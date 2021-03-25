$123.60 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) to report sales of $123.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the highest is $142.90 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $127.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $578.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.00 million to $678.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $780.26 million, with estimates ranging from $692.80 million to $845.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,854,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

