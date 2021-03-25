1,207 Shares in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,765,000.

BATS IGEB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,183 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

