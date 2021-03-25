1,199 Shares in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IPAY opened at $66.29 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

