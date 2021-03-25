1,123,374 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,123,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,238,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 495,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,191. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average is $89.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

