$111.62 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce $111.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.96 million to $116.00 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $477.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.24 million to $486.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.30 million, with estimates ranging from $510.54 million to $550.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,183,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 503,379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

