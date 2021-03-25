10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.70.

TXG stock opened at $169.05 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $21,721,988 in the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after buying an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $181,568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after buying an additional 681,250 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

