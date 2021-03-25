-$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 854.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.15) to ($3.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,582,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

