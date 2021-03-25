$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Darden Restaurants reported sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $6.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.97.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of -139.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

