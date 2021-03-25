0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $374,944.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00048342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.94 or 0.00631963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00064857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023704 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

