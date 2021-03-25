$0.61 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNR. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after purchasing an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pentair by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 556,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The stock had a trading volume of 792,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,062. Pentair has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $62.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

