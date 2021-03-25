-$0.25 EPS Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

TXG traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.21. 792,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.49. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 1.39.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $21,721,988 in the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in 10x Genomics by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,152,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 10x Genomics (TXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.