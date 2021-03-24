ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.
ZTO stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.
