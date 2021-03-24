ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

ZTO stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.