Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 120,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,495,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $156.14 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 975.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

