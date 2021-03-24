ZeroSwap Price Down 12.6% This Week (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001589 BTC on major exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $29.93 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.32 or 0.00465801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00063089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00157102 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.84 or 0.00832901 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00077551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

