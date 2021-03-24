Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $560.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.67.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.89. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $167.17 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,063.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

