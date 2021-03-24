ZB Token (ZB) Market Cap Tops $186.93 Million

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $186.93 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00613885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00067451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00023724 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

