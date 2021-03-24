Zap Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Zap has a market cap of $61.44 million and $4.03 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zap

Zap is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

